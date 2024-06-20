Swamp Rabbits Acquire Tyson Fawcett

June 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that veteran forward Tyson Fawcett has been acquired from the Reading Royals.

Fawcett's acquisition completes a future considerations trade from February 21st for Jake Smith. The deadline for future considerations trades was earlier today.

Fawcett skated all of last season with the Royals, his first season in the ECHL since the 2018-19 campaign. The 5'7", 165-pound forward was one of two "iron men" for Reading, playing in all 72 regular season games while compiling 11 goals, 15 assists, and 26 points. Fawcett made his return to the ECHL following four seasons in England with the EIHL's Manchester Storm, where he logged 154 games and earned 78 points (38g-40ast).

A native of Barrie, Ontario, Fawcett has a decade of professional hockey to his credit. The vast majority of his experience comes in the ECHL, where he's played 368 games and earned 148 points with Brampton, Evansville, Tulsa, Jacksonville, Elmira, Fort Wayne, Atlanta, and Reading. In addition to two AHL games with Rochester and his time overseas, Fawcett has played in 524 games with 103 goals, 123 assists, and 226 points. Prior to turning professional, he played two seasons in the OHL with the Barrie Colts (130gp, 35g-40ast-75pts), and three seasons in the OJHL with the Orangeville Crushers and Flyers, Huntsville Otters, and Georgetown Raiders (121gp, 46g-59ast-105pts).

The next stage in offseason roster maintenance is the Season-Ending Roster, which is due to the ECHL on Saturday, June 22nd, and will be announced on Monday, June 24th, at 11:00am EST. The Season-Ending Roster includes up to 20 players, but only those on ECHL contract in the 2023-24 season. The final stage is extending qualifying offers, the deadline of which is July 7th. Teams can qualify up to eight players from their 20-man Season-Ending Roster, but do not need to qualify those that sign a contract prior to July 7th.

ECHL Stories from June 20, 2024

