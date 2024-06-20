Royals Announce Completions of Future Consideration Deals

Forward Grant Hebert with the Allen Americans

(Reading Royals) Forward Grant Hebert with the Allen Americans

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced the completion of four future consideration deals including the acquisition of rights to forward Grant Hebert from Allen to complete the trade which sent (F) Solag Bakich to the Americans on November 10, 2023.

The Royals have dealt forward Jake Smith to Orlando, Ryan Cox to Kalamazoo and Tyson Fawcett to Greenville to complete the trades which brought forward Brayden Guy's playing rights to Reading (11/26/23), defenseman Kurt Gosselin to Reading (1/15/24) and forward Jake Smith to Reading (2/20/24), respectively.

Hebert, 27, is coming off of his first full professional season where he totaled 20 points (10g-10a), 31 penalty minutes and a -4 rating in 43 regular season games for the Americans. The St. Andrews West, Ontario native signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with Allen for the 2023-24 season after playing 37 games for the Americans in the 2022-23 season out of the University of Maine. In his professional career, the 6'3", 192-pound, left-shot forward registered 46 points (18g-28a), 61 penalty minutes and a -5 rating across 80 ECHL career games.

Prior to Allen, Hebert began his college career at Robert Morris University (RMU) before he transferred to the University of Maine after RMU discontinued its hockey program after the 2020-21 season. Hebert totaled 64 points (26g-38a), 117 penalty minutes and a -11 rating in 111 NCAA career games.

Additionally, Hebert led the Fargo Force to a Clark Cup Championship in the USHL in 2017-18 with a team-high 54 points and 39 assists. He was also named the CCHL's Most Valuable Player and a First Team All-Star with a league-high 91 points and 64 assists in 2016-17 with the Cumberland Grads.

