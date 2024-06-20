Ghost Pirates Finalize 2023-24 Future Considerations

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today three transactions that completed future considerations during the 2023-24 season.

Savannah has acquired forward Luke Boka from the Worcester Railers, completing the futures portion of the Ryan Scarfo transaction on March 11, 2024.

The Ghost Pirates have acquired the rights to forward Reid Stefanson from the Maine Mariners as part of the Sebastian Vidmar trade on March 19, 2024.

Savannah has traded the rights to Tanner Vescio to the Wheeling Nailers, finalizing the move that sent the rights to defenseman Brandon Hickey to the Ghost Pirates on November 21, 2023.

Boka, 25, spent the last three years with the Orlando Solar Bears, notching 63 points and 164 penalty minutes in 192 games. The Plymouth, MI native spent five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Windsor Spitfires, capturing a Memorial Cup in 2016-17.

Stefanson, 27, appeared in 100 ECHL games with the Maine Mariners, amassing 73 points (34 goals, 39 assists) over the past three seasons. He played four seasons at UMass-Lowell from 2018-22, serving as the school's alternate captain during his senior year. Stefanson has recently played in the ICEHL with the Vienna Capitals.

Vescio, 26, suited up for 38 games in Savannah this past season, recording three goals and three assists. The rookie defenseman played four years collegiately at Northern Michigan University.

The Ghost Pirates will submit their Season-Ending Roster for the 2022-23 season on Saturday, June 22. The first day to sign contracts for the 2024-25 season is Sunday, June 23.

