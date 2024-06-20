Rush Acquire Fournier to Complete Futures Trade

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Thursday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment the acquisition of forward Jordan-Ty Fournier from the Allen Americans.

Fournier, 27, recorded eight goals and 17 points in 49 games with the Americans last season. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward appeared in three contests against the Rush, all coming in a December series in Texas.

The native of Dorval, Québec just completed his rookie season in professional hockey. After a four-year junior career in the QMJHL, Fournier spent four years at McGill University in Montréal, where he played alongside former Rush forward Keanu Yamamoto.

This is the completion of a trade in March which sent forward James Hardie to Allen in exchange for future considerations. The Rush have now received that portion of the deal.

With this deal satisfied, the Rush will submit their season-ending roster to the league office, which is due on Saturday, June 22. The team may begin officially signing players for the 2024-25 season on Sunday, June 23.

