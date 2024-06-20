Idaho Steelheads Announce Completions of Future Considerations Deals

June 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced the completion from four future considerations deals.

RECEIVING:

(F) Brandon Saigeon From Wichita ... Completes trade which sent (F) Nick Nardella to Thunder.

(F) Colin Jacobs From Allen ... Completes trade which sent (G) David Tendeck to Florida Everblades.

(F) Brendan Hoffman From Atlanta ... Completes trade which sent (F) Parker Aucoin to Gladiators.

(F) Vincent De Mey From Wheeling ... Completes trade which sent (D) Colin Van Den Hurk to Nailers.

Saigeon, 26, has played four seasons in the ECHL accumulating 85 points (26G, 59A) in 198 career games. The Grimsby, ON native began last season with Kalamazoo collecting eight points (2G, 6A) in 23 games before being acquired by Wichita in exchange for Quinn Preston on Mar. 5. The 6-foot-1, 190lb forward finished the season appearing in 11 games for the Thunder totaling three points (1G, 2A). He helped the Hamilton Bulldogs to an OHL Championship in 2018 and was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft in the 5th Round, 140th overall.

Jacobs, 31, has played parts of eight seasons in the ECHL amassing 118 points (49G, 69A) in 275 career games. The Coppell, TX native signed with Allen on Dec. 27 after spending parts of five seasons playing overseas. He finished the season with the Americans registering 15 points (7G, 8A) in 39 games while scoring two goals in five games vs. Idaho in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The 6-foot-2, 215lb forward was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft in the 4th Round, 107th overall appearing in 46 games with their AHL affiliate, Rochester Americans, from 2013-16 producing seven points (2G, 5A).

Hoffman, 22, has played two seasons in the ECHL recording 86 points (22G, 34A) in 125 career games. The Charlotte, NC native began the 2023-24 campaign with Reading tallying nine points (2G, 7A) in 21 games before being acquired by Atlanta on Jan. 1 in exchange for Blake Evennou. The 6-foot-3, 223lb forward finished the year appearing in 40 games for the Gladiators collecting 15 points (7G, 8A).

De Mey, 26, appeared in three games for Kansas City at the end of the 2022-23 season after a five-year collegiate career at Northern Michigan University where he appeared in 162 career games recording 71 points (40G, 31A). The Los Angeles, CA native began last year with Fort Wayne appearing in 17 games before being claimed off waivers by Iowa on Jan. 3. He played five games with the Heartlanders collecting an assist and then was claimed off waivers by Wheeling on Jan. 19 but never reported to the Nailers.

Season-Ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2023-24 and are due into the ECHL office by 1 p.m. (MT) this Saturday. The ECHL will release all Season-Ending Rosters at 9 a.m. (MT) on Monday. Players can begin signing contracts for the 2024-25 season on Sunday.

Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.