Admirals Acquire Reifenberger from South Carolina

June 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced the completion of their future considerations trades from the 2023-24 season on Thursday afternoon.

On November 24, 2023, the Admirals traded defenseman Josh Thrower to the South Carolina Stingrays in exchange for future considerations. Today, the Stingrays have sent forward Marko Reifenberger to Norfolk to complete the trade.

Reifenberger, 25, joins the Admirals for his first full season as a professional. He signed with South Carolina on March 7, 2024 after completing his four-year collegiate career at Mercyhurst University (NCAA). In 13 games with the Stingrays, he posted 4 points, including his first professional goal on March 17 against Savannah.

In his senior season at Mercyhurst, Reifenberger was team captain and finished the campaign with 11 points (5g, 6a). He played two seasons at Mercyhurst with Admirals defenseman, Josh McDougall.

ECHL Stories from June 20, 2024

