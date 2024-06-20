Mariners Complete Future Considerations Trades

June 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners completed a pair future considerations trades at the ECHL's deadline on Thursday. Maine acquired the rights to forward Felix Pare from the Wheeling Nailers, while trading the rights to forward Reid Stefanson to the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

The acquisition of Felix Pare from Wheeling completes the March 6th trade that saw forward William Provost dealt to the Nailers. Pare, a 24-year-old forward from Levis, Quebec, played two-and-a-half seasons in Wheeling before finishing the 2023-24 campaign in the United Kingdom with the Nottingham Panthers of the EIHL. He has 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) in 120 career ECHL games. Pare played his junior hockey with the Victoriaville Tigres and Cape Breton Eagles, of the QMJHL. Felix's older brother Cedric also plays professionally and was a 2017 draft pick of the Boston Bruins.

The rights to forward Reid Stefanson were traded to the Savannah Ghost Pirates, completing last season's trade deadline acquisition of forward Sebastian Vidmar. Stefanson departed the Mariners to play in Austria midway through the 2023-24 season. He had been with the Mariners since coming out of UMass-Lowell in the spring of 2022.

All players traded at today's deadline will still need to sign contracts with their respective teams for the 2024-25 season, a process that begins on June 23rd. The next step in the rights retention process will take place on June 22nd, with the season-ending roster of up to 20 players. Qualifying offers can be issued on July 7th.

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM. The full schedule can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and discounted group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Fans can also fill out an inquiry form for packages or group tickets at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will be available in September.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.