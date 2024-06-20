Oilers Acquire Former NHL Draft Selection in Completion of Future Considerations Deal

June 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Thursday the acquisition of forward Serron Noel from Fort Wayne, completing a futures considerations deal that dealt defenseman Cameron Supryka to the Komets.

Noel, 26, played 12 pro games in 2023-24, tallying two goals with the Newfounland Growlers.

The 34th overall pick of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft totals 24 points (6G, 18A) in 72 career AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch and Charlotte Checkers.

The 6'5, 216 lbs. forward is the son of former CFL Fullback Dean Noel.

