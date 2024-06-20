Komets Complete Future Consideration Deals
June 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that they have completed future consideration trades with Tulsa, Allen, and Florida from last season.
The Komets received forward Serron Noel from Allen to complete a trade that sent defenseman Joe Gatenby and forward William Provost to the Americans for forward Chad Butcher. The team dealt Noel to Tulsa to complete the trade for defenseman Cam Supryka. The Komets received defenseman Dustyn McFaul from Florida to finalize the trade that sent forward Matt Wedman to the Everblades.
McFaul, 23, turned pro last season, appearing in three games with the Everblades, tallying one assist. The 6'2 lefty played five seasons at Clarkson University, where he served as the team's captain during the 2022-23 season. The Waterdown, Ontario native appeared in 148 NCAA games, scoring 28 points while collecting 110 penalty minutes.
Keep checking Komets.com for more details on Komets ticket offers, promotional events/schedules, special game jerseys/theme nights, and other highlights planned for the 73rd consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.
Season tickets are on sale now for the 2024-25 season. For more information, visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 20, 2024
- Americans Announce Several Future Considerations Trades - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Complete Future Considerations Trades - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Announce Future Considerations Trades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Complete Future Consideration Deals - Fort Wayne Komets
- Ghost Pirates Finalize 2023-24 Future Considerations - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Rush Acquire Fournier to Complete Futures Trade - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Announce Completions of Future Consideration Deals - Reading Royals
- Mariners Complete Future Considerations Trades - Maine Mariners
- Idaho Steelheads Announce Completions of Future Considerations Deals - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - June 20 - ECHL
- Nailers Announce Details of Future Considerations Trades - Wheeling Nailers
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Tyson Fawcett - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Oilers Acquire Former NHL Draft Selection in Completion of Future Considerations Deal - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Acquire Forward Ryan Cox, Complete Reading Trade - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Holding Frozen Yogurt Fundraiser at Yogo Crazy on June 25 for Slapshot Charities - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.