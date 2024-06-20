Komets Complete Future Consideration Deals

June 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that they have completed future consideration trades with Tulsa, Allen, and Florida from last season.

The Komets received forward Serron Noel from Allen to complete a trade that sent defenseman Joe Gatenby and forward William Provost to the Americans for forward Chad Butcher. The team dealt Noel to Tulsa to complete the trade for defenseman Cam Supryka. The Komets received defenseman Dustyn McFaul from Florida to finalize the trade that sent forward Matt Wedman to the Everblades.

McFaul, 23, turned pro last season, appearing in three games with the Everblades, tallying one assist. The 6'2 lefty played five seasons at Clarkson University, where he served as the team's captain during the 2022-23 season. The Waterdown, Ontario native appeared in 148 NCAA games, scoring 28 points while collecting 110 penalty minutes.

Keep checking Komets.com for more details on Komets ticket offers, promotional events/schedules, special game jerseys/theme nights, and other highlights planned for the 73rd consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2024-25 season. For more information, visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.