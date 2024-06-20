Stingrays Complete Future Considerations Trades

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The South Carolina Stingrays announced the following transactions were completed before Thursday's 5 p.m. future considerations trade deadline:

South Carolina acquires forward Ben Hawerchuk from the Cincinnati Cyclones to complete the November 25, 2023, trade for Cole Fraser.

Norfolk acquires forward Marko Reifenberger from the South Carolina Stingrays to complete the November 25, 2023, trade for Josh Thrower.

Hawerchuk, 26, skated in seven games for the Cyclones last season and tallied eight points (two goals, six assists). The St. Louis, MO native has suited up for 104 career ECHL games and has accumulated 52 points (25 goals, 27 assists).

Reifenberger, 25, accumulated four points (three goals, one assist) in 13 games for South Carolina last season. Reifenberger joined the Stingrays after completing a four-year college hockey career at Mercyhurst University, where he tallied 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 122 NCAA games.

