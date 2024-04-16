ECHL Transactions - April 16
April 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 16, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Erik Middendorf, F assigned by Utica, added to playoff roster
