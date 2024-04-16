ECHL Transactions - April 16

April 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 16, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Erik Middendorf, F assigned by Utica, added to playoff roster

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.