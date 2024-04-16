Americans Announce 2024 Playoff Roster

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators (AHL), announced their 2024 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoff roster today.

The Americans open the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs next Monday night in Idaho. Below is the 2024 playoff roster by position.

Goalies: Mark Sinclair and Marco Costantini

Forwards: Hank Crone, James Hardie, Easton Brodzinski, Mikael Robidoux, Grant Hebert, Blake Murray, Colby McAuley, Liam Finlay, Kameron Kielly, Chaz Smedsrud, Bennett MacArthur, Jordan-Ty Fournier, and Colin Jacobs.

Defensemen: Andrew Jarvis, Ryan Gagnon, Justin Allen, Kris Myllari, Eric Williams, Nolan Orzeck, and Ty Farmer

Playoff Eligible: Leevi Merilainen, and Tarun Fizer

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 24 Players - a 20-man active roster and a four-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. a minimum of 17 active, available (i.e. not injured or on recall) skaters to its Active Roster, and at least two (2) eligible goaltenders to its initial Playoff Roster.

2. a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Kelly Cup Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 24 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 24 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Kelly Cup Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a member's 24-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

#2 Idaho Steelheads vs. #3 Allen Americans

Game 1 - Monday, April 22 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho

Game 2 - Wednesday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho

Game 3 - Friday, April 26 at 7:10 p.m. CT at Allen

Game 4 - Saturday, April 27 at 4:10 p.m. CT at Allen

Game 5 - Sunday, April 28 at 4:10 p.m. CT at Allen (if necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, April 30 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (if necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 1 at 7:05 p.m. MT at Idaho (if necessary)

