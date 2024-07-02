K-Wings Reddekopp Earns PHPA's 'Built Tough Award'

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that the Professional Hockey Players Association (PHPA) has named Chaz Reddekopp its '2023-24 Built Tough Award' recipient for the ECHL's Western Conference.

Reddekopp, 27, completed his sixth season of professional hockey in 2023-24, serving as Kalamazoo's captain. This past season, the 6-foot 4-inch defenseman scored five goals, added 10 assists and notched a plus-5 rating with 194 penalty minutes.

"Chaz is the embodiment of this award," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "It is no easy feat to be productive on and off the ice while leading & standing up for your teammates on a nightly basis. We're grateful for his dedication to our franchise and community."

Last season, Reddekopp led all players in community service hours (49) and appearances. His efforts in Kalamazoo's community not only went above and beyond expectations, but it laid the foundation for the entire team's community involvement (243 hours).

