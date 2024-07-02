K-Wings Reddekopp Earns PHPA's 'Built Tough Award'
July 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that the Professional Hockey Players Association (PHPA) has named Chaz Reddekopp its '2023-24 Built Tough Award' recipient for the ECHL's Western Conference.
Reddekopp, 27, completed his sixth season of professional hockey in 2023-24, serving as Kalamazoo's captain. This past season, the 6-foot 4-inch defenseman scored five goals, added 10 assists and notched a plus-5 rating with 194 penalty minutes.
"Chaz is the embodiment of this award," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "It is no easy feat to be productive on and off the ice while leading & standing up for your teammates on a nightly basis. We're grateful for his dedication to our franchise and community."
Last season, Reddekopp led all players in community service hours (49) and appearances. His efforts in Kalamazoo's community not only went above and beyond expectations, but it laid the foundation for the entire team's community involvement (243 hours).
The PHPA announced the recipients of this award last Thursday. Click HERE to view the PHPA's full release.
--
Kalamazoo Wings Summer Group Specials, 9-Pack, Half-Season Ticket Packages, Season Ticket Package s and Business Insider Season Tickets are on sale now. More details, benefits and pricing are available by calling (269) 345-1125.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from July 2, 2024
- Another Leader Returns to the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- K-Wings Reddekopp Earns PHPA's 'Built Tough Award' - Kalamazoo Wings
- Annual ECHL Board of Governors Meeting Concludes - ECHL
- Thunder Sign Head Coach Pete MacArthur to Two-Year Extension - Adirondack Thunder
- Charles-Antoine Paiement Begins Year 2 of his Pro Career - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Kansas City Mavericks Re-Sign Defensemen David Noël - Kansas City Mavericks
- Stingrays Re-Sign Ryan Leibold - South Carolina Stingrays
- A.J. White Named Recipient of PHPA Veteran Presence Award - Idaho Steelheads
- Yantsis Will be Back with the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Announce First Player Signing this Summer - Allen Americans
- Power Skating Clinic with Coach Witman Sunday, Royals Youth Hockey July & August Clinics - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Reddekopp Earns PHPA's 'Built Tough Award'
- K-Wings Garner Two ECHL Team Awards in Vegas
- K-Wings Become 1st Pro Hockey Team to Operate NHL Street Leagues
- K-Wings Acquire Forward Ryan Cox, Complete Reading Trade
- K-Wings Former Assistant Ben Wilson Returns Home to Calgary