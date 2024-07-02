Power Skating Clinic with Coach Witman Sunday, Royals Youth Hockey July & August Clinics

July 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, will host the following skill clinics during the months of July and August:

POWER SKATING at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, July 7 from 12:30 - 1:30 PM.

Learn more, register: Power Skating-7/7

POWER SKATING at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, July 14 from 12:30 - 1:30 PM.

Learn more, register: Power Skating-7/14

PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSON at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Monday, July 15 from 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group-7/15

STICK & PUCK at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, July 21 from 12:30 - 1:30 PM.

Learn more, register: Stick & Puck-7/21

STICK & PUCK at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, July 28 from 12:30 - 1:30 PM.

Learn more, register: Stick & Puck-7/28

PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSON at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Monday, August 5 from 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group-8/5

See All Clinics

All clinics are run by Director of the Reading Jr. Royals Bryce Witman

To provide top-notch individualized instruction, each slot will have no more than 19 players and 6 goalies.

Goalies, please reach out to Coach Bryce Witman (bwitman@royalshockey.com) before registering.

Lion's Den Team Store

Get your biggest Royals fan new apparel and gear at the Lion's Den Team Store!

Check out the NEW Jr. Royals merchandise arriving daily: bit.ly/LionsDenStore

-

2024-25 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.