Kansas City Mavericks Re-Sign Defensemen David Noël

July 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced the re-signing of Defensemen David Noël. After joining the team in March, Noël will return for his second season with the Mavericks.

"David was a late addition to the Mavericks' defense and was rock-steady throughout the long playoff run," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "He plays a heavy, hard game and has an elite shot from the point. He was a great addition to us, and we see an incredibly bright future for David Noël in Mavs Country."

Noël joined the Kansas City Mavericks in March last season, playing nine regular-season and nine playoff games, where he recorded three points. The Québec native was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in 2017, 130th overall. After being drafted out of the QMJHL, he continued playing there and served as captain of the Val-d'Or Foreurs from 2018-2020, registering 60 points in 98 games.

Following his QMJHL career, the 6'1" defenseman played for the University of Québec-Trois-Rivières Patriotes, scoring 38 points in 66 games and 8 points in 20 postseason contests. His leadership and on-ice performance earned him the captaincy for the 2023-24 season. Noël received multiple accolades, including USports (OUA East) Defenceman of the Year, USports (OUA East) First All-Star Team, and USports All-Canadian Second Team. He also helped lead the Patriotes to a USports (OUA) Championship and a USports University Cup Silver Medal.

