Another Leader Returns to the Lions
July 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Lions de Trois-Rivières have come to terms with defenceman Brycen Martin.
"Marty" will be suiting up for his second season in a Lions uniform: He established himself as one of the team's leaders in the 2023-24 campaign, earning the honour of wearing an "A" on his jersey.
The 6'2" defenceman didn't miss a single game in the 2023-24 season, amassing 18 points, including 4 goals, in the regular season.
