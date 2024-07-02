Another Leader Returns to the Lions

July 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Lions de Trois-Rivières have come to terms with defenceman Brycen Martin.

"Marty" will be suiting up for his second season in a Lions uniform: He established himself as one of the team's leaders in the 2023-24 campaign, earning the honour of wearing an "A" on his jersey.

The 6'2" defenceman didn't miss a single game in the 2023-24 season, amassing 18 points, including 4 goals, in the regular season.

