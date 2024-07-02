Charles-Antoine Paiement Begins Year 2 of his Pro Career
July 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Lions de Trois-Rivières have come to terms with forward Charles-Antoine Paiement.
The St-Jerome, Quebec native played 30 games with Trois-Rivières last season, collecting 4 goals and 4 assists.
Prior to joining the Lions, "Paycheck" dressed for three seasons with Concordia University and in his final year with the Stingers (2023-24) had 18 points in 17 games.
