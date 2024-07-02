A.J. White Named Recipient of PHPA Veteran Presence Award

BOISE, ID - The Professional Hockey Player's Association (PHPA) announced last week that Steelheads Captain A.J. White was awarded the ECHL's Western Conference Veteran Presence Award.

The Veteran Presence Award is presented to one player from the American Hockey League and ECHL Eastern and Western Conferences who qualifies as a league veteran and uses their experience to provide leadership, mentorship, and support for their teammates, both on and off the ice.

White, 32, recently completed his eighth professional season, his sixth with Idaho. In his fifth campaign as Captain he set a career high scoring 27 goals while tying for the team lead with 66 points in 71 games. The Dearborn, MI native continued to climb the organization's record books this past season currently ranking second in games played (416), goals (113), assists (197), and points (310) in Idaho's ECHL era.

"When I first met A.J. I knew instantly that he was going to be a tremendous leader," said Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen. "He truly respects the game and makes sure that everyone around him does as well. His ability to be a role model for a lot of younger players not only on our team but also around the league certainly has not gone unnoticed. A.J. is much respected not only on the ice, locker room, but away from the rink as well."

In addition, White was the recipient of the ECHL's 2023-24 Sportsmanship Award for demonstrating sportsmanship and a high standard of play. He was also named Idaho's Team MVP this past season, the third time receiving the honor.

"I've had the pleasure getting to know A.J. over the last several season's and there is no one more deserving for this recognition," said Steelheads President Eric Trapp. "A.J. has exemplified the true character traits of a leader on and off the ice. We are truly fortunate to have a great ambassador of the game as he represents our organization with a positive presence."

