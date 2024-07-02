Thunder Sign Head Coach Pete MacArthur to Two-Year Extension

July 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder Head Coach Pete MacArthur

(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed Head Coach Pete MacArthur to a two-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season.

MacArthur, 39, helped lead the Thunder to the regular-season North Division Championship with the most wins (43) and points (97) in franchise history. Adirondack also advanced to the Eastern Conference Final before falling to Florida in six games. In two seasons behind the bench for the Thunder, MacArthur is 75-47-22 and qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs both years.

"My family and I are so grateful to continue with this amazing opportunity in Adirondack," said MacArthur. "We look forward to continuing to improve on-and-off the ice and fight for a Kelly Cup Championship with the best fans in the league behind us. Go Thunder!"

On the ice, MacArthur played professionally for 14 years before his coaching career. The Clifton Park, NY native played four seasons with Adirondack and sits third all-time in franchise history in points (175), second in assists (122), is fourth all-time in games played (202) and sixth in goals (53).

"We are thrilled to be able to extend Pete's contract" said Team President Jeff Mead. "He has proven in just two years that he is the right leader for our organization. We have seen amazing success on the ice, including 17 sellouts last season. We look forward to continuing our quest for the Kelly Cup under Pete's leadership."

MacArthur will continue to be responsible for overseeing the club's hockey operations including managing support staff and recruiting and signing players. The Boston University alumnus currently resides in Clifton Park with his wife Cristina and two sons, William and Danny.

