Annual ECHL Board of Governors Meeting Concludes

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The Annual ECHL Board of Governors Meeting was held at the New York-New York Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada last week.

Bruder re-elected as Chairman of the Board

Utah Grizzlies' Chief Executive Officer Kevin Bruder was re-elected as Chairman of the Board for the fourth consecutive season.

Increase in games for two-referee system

The Board of Governors approved utilizing a two-referee system for 50 percent of all League regular-season games during the 2024-25 Season, an increase from the 25 percent which was utilized the previous two seasons. Each team will play 18 home games where the two-referee system is used.

Game lineups increased to 18 skaters

Beginning with the 2024-25 Season, the Board of Governors approved increasing game lineups to 18 skaters and two goaltenders from the previous limit of 17 skaters and two goaltenders, which had been utilized since the 2022-23 season.

