Yantsis Will be Back with the Lions

July 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Lions de Trois-Rivières have come to terms with 6'3" forward Jonathan Yantsis.

"Yants" joined the Lions at the tail-end of the 2023-24 season. He played in the team's final three regular season games in which he notched two goals.

Before joining Trois-Rivières, the Scarborough, Ontario native played 10 games with the (Los Angeles Kings affiliate) Greenville Swamp Rabbits, which along with the Lions is owned by Spire Hockey.

Prior to joining the professional ranks, Yantsis played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Kitchener Rangers, where in the 2018-19 season he recorded 50 goals to go along with 23 assists for 73 points in 68 games. He's also played three seasons of Canadian university hockey with Queen's.

