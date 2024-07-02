Americans Announce First Player Signing this Summer

July 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans forward Easton Brodzinski

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans forward Easton Brodzinski(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and Head Coach B.J. Adams, are proud to announce the team has signed forward Easton Brodzinski for the 2024-2025 season.

Easton Brodzinski was claimed off waivers last season after being released by Jacksonville. He was second on the team in goals with 22, three behind Colby McAuley (25).

The Blaine, Minnesota, native will begin his fourth season of professional hockey this October. In 62 games last season with the Americans, he had 39 points.

He has played in 108 professional games. 107 of those games in the ECHL, and 1 game in the American Hockey League, with the Hartford Wolf Pack in the 2021-2022 season.

The 6-foot-1 and 190-pound forward played his collegiate hockey at St Cloud State beginning in the 17-18 season. His best year came in 18-19, where he had 29 points in 39 games (16 goals and 13 assists).

He also played one season in the USHL with time split between three teams (Fargo, Madison, and Green Bay).

The Americans open their 16th training camp in North Texas this October. Opening weekend is on October 25th and 26th when the Americans host the Western Conference Champion Kansas City Mavericks. Call 972-912-1000 for Group and Season tickets!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.