K-Wings Former Assistant Ben Wilson Returns Home to Calgary

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday that former assistant coach, video coach and team captain, Ben Wilson, has accepted an assistant coaching position with the Calgary Hitmen (WHL).

The Calgary, Alberta native returns to coach the Hitmen after playing two seasons for the team (2009-2011), winning the WHL Championship with Calgary in 2010.

"Ben Wilson is the epitome of our goal to grow from within our organization," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "We are so proud of him for earning this opportunity to further his coaching career and look forward to rooting for his future successes."

Wilson began his coaching career with Kalamazoo as a video coach after retiring from an 11-year playing career following the 2021-22 season. The former K-Wings captain (2016-2020) was then promoted to assistant before the 2023-24 season and helped guide the team to one of the best goals-against (No. 4) & penalty kill (No. 4) averages in the ECHL last season.

Ben spent nine seasons in Kalamazoo combined (playing & coaching) and ranks No. 11 all-time in franchise history for games played (377). Wilson's pro hockey experience spans the AHL, ECHL and Romanian and UK leagues.

