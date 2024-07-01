K-Wings Garner Two ECHL Team Awards in Vegas

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that team earned two ECHL Awards for Inclusive Spirit and Group Sales Growth at the 2024 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings on June 26 in Las Vegas, presented by SponsorCX.

Kalamazoo's record eight (8) award nominations included ECHL Executive of the Year (Toni Will), Joe Babik Award - Media/PR Director of the Year (Chris Cadeau), Inclusive Spirit Award, Game Operations Team of the Year, Community Service Award, Specialty Jersey of the Year, Most Creative Ticket Package, Group Department of the Year - Growth (year-over-year).

K-Wings ECHL Team Awards

Inclusive Spirit Award

The K-Wings brought home the prestigious award for the second straight year, as it hosted nine 'Cause Games' that ranged from Deaf Awareness, Alzheimer's Awareness, Black Heritage, LBGTQ+, Hockey for Her, and Lavender Ice. These events touched all areas of inclusivity: gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic status. From on-ice - to behind the bench - to its front-office staff - Kalamazoo ensures representation throughout its entire organization that reflects the greater Kalamazoo community.

Group Department of the Year - Growth

Kalamazoo grew group sales by more than 23,000 tickets this past season. The K-Wings were able to strategically package value with incentives, ensuring that their groups not only had the opportunity to catch a game for great pricing - but also could make it a night to remember via incentives and world-class customer service.

