Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Captain Anthony Repaci for 2024-25 Season

July 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has re-signed returning captain Anthony Repaci to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Repaci, 29, re-signs with the Railers for his fourth season in Worcester. Repaci is the all-time leading goal scorer for the Railers, sitting at 65 entering the season. He passed Barry Almeida for the record at 61 goals on the Railers' IceCats Night on January 13th, 2024 in front of a sellout crowd of 7,094. Repaci is currently second all-time in games played for the Railers at 162 behind Almeida at 192. Repaci is the franchise leader in career power play goals (16). He was named the sixth captain in Railers history on Saturday, October 21st, 2023.

Repaci missed time late in the 2023-24 season due to injury, but was still fifth on the team in points (31) and assists (16), and fourth on the team in goals (15).

"We are very excited that Anthony is returning to the Railers," Head Coach Bob Deraney said. "He's a proven goal scorer in our league. He brings passion and love for the game that is infectious, which is what makes him a great leader. We are incredibly happy to have him back."

Off the ice, Repaci was recognized as the Railers' Community Service Player of the Year. He helped to guide the Railers to their fifth ever ECHL Community Service Team of the Year award thanks to his efforts in aiding the team's community initiatives this past season. He has also been voted the organization's "Fan Favorite" for three straight seasons by the Worcester Railers Booster Club. He was the co-recipient of the honor alongside goaltender Henrik Tikkanen for the 2023-24 season.

"It was an easy decision for me to want to come back," Repaci said. "I'm coming in with a chip on my shoulder this season. We owe it to the fans, and the city to bring a winning team to Worcester. I take a lot of responsibility for missing the playoffs the past few years. I want to be a part of the solution."

The Railers have announced one player officially signed for the 2024-25 season. Repaci is the first signee of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

