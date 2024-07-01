Cam McGuire and Mike DiPalma Recognized with ECHL Awards

July 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The ECHL (@ECHL) announced last week at the annual Summer Meetings in Las Vegas that Cam McGuire has been named the 2023-24 ECHL Media/PR Director of the Year and Mike DiPalma Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year.

For McGuire it is the second straight year he has captured the ECHL Media/PR Director of the Year honor and third straight year receiving league recognition as he was named ECHL Broadcaster of the Year in 2021-22 with the Worcester Railers.

"During his two seasons with us Cam has been nothing short than a fan favorite here in Boise," said Steelheads President Eric Trapp. "His ability to provide engaging informative content with our fan base during his time has truly been a remarkable feat to watch. We are extremely excited that his work is getting noticed from a league level for the third year in a row."

The Ridgefield, CT native joined the Steelheads in August 2022 after spending the previous three years with the Worcester Railers HC (ECHL). He currently serves as the lead voice of the Steelheads on all TV/Radio broadcasts and the club's primary media contact. This past season he was selected to broadcast the ECHL Warrior All-Star Classic in Savannah.

DiPalma first came to Boise in 1997 serving four years as Director of Marketing for Diamond Sports Management. In February of 2004 he was promoted to Vice President of Diamond Sports Management and then Idaho Sports Properties. He is a respected leader in the Steelheads office and Treasure Valley Community growing the club's sponsorship revenue by 25% this past season. In addition, he was one of six members for 2023-24 named to the ECHL's Commissioner's Club eclipsing the $1,000,000 figure in Ticket + Sponsorship Sales.

"Mike has done an outstanding job maintaining relationships with existing clients while also generating new business to our organization," said Trapp. "I've had the fortune to work alongside him for the last 25 years and it has been a pleasure to watch him flourish in whatever task he takes on him. He has been a key component of our Steelheads family and we are blessed to have him with us."

