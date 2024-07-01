Kalmikov Returns to Maine

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the signing of forward Brooklyn Kalmikov of Monday, the second player to join the 2024-25 roster. Kalmikov ranked third on the Mariners in points and goals last season, which was his first in Maine.

Signing in Maine as a free agent last summer, Kalmikov followed up a strong rookie season in Wheeling with another solid campaign for the Mariners. With 49 points (21 goals, 28 assists), he finished behind only Alex Kile and Gabriel Chicoine on the team leaderboard. He ranked behind Kile and Adam Mechura in the goals column. Kalmikov added two points in the seven-game playoff series against Adirondack.

Playing for the Nailers in 2022-23, Kalmikov put up 52 points while on an American Hockey League contract with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He appeared in three AHL games that season. Prior to turning pro, he played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for Cape Breton, Victoriaville, and Moncton.

The son of former pro hockey player Konstanin Kalmikov, Brooklyn was born in St. John's, Newfoundland and is now 23 years old.

"The coaching staff there, and all the staff around the team are incredible," said Kalmikov. "And the fans cheering us all year is pretty fun. We always have good crowds even on weekdays. The people around the city are amazing too."

