Jeff Mead Named ECHL Executive of the Year
July 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that Thunder President Jeff Mead was named the 2023-24 recipient of the ECHL Executive of the Year Award.
The award, which is determined in voting by the ECHL Board of Governors, is presented annually to the top executive in the League. In January, the award was renamed in honor of Blake Cullen, who, who was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2009. Cullen founded the Hampton Roads Admirals in 1989, and owned the team for seven seasons through 1995-96.
Mead oversees a Thunder front office that set a team record with 14 sellouts during the 2023-24 regular season while averaging 4,239 fans per game which is 84.8 percent of capacity at Cool Insuring Arena.
Mead spends countless hours in the community promoting the Thunder and Arena. He formerly was on the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and currently serves as the Treasurer on the Glens Falls Business Improvement District, serves on the Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation, and consults with the Adirondack Junior Thunder. He regularly speaks at city and county meetings to promote the team and keep the local politicians up-to-date on arena and team activities, plans and successes.
Blake Cullen ECHL Executive of the Year Award
2024 Jeff Mead, Adirondack Thunder
2023 Billy Johnson, Norfolk Admirals
2022 Joel Lomurno, Wichita Thunder
2020 Eric Trapp, Idaho Steelheads
2019 Neil Neukam, Toledo Walleye
2018 Neil Neukam, Toledo Walleye and Bob Ohrablo, Jacksonville Icemen
2017 Brent Thiesssen, Kansas City Mavericks
2016 Kristin Ropp, Cincinnati Cyclones
2015 Joe Napoli, Toledo Walleye
2014 Matthew Riley, Bakersfield Condors
2013 Joe Napoli, Toledo Walleye
2012 Justin Kemp, Ontario Reign
2011 Dan Chapman, Stockton Thunder
2010 Kristin Ropp, Cincinnati Cyclones
2009 Gordon Kaye, Reading Royals
2008 Darren Abbott, South Carolina Stingrays
2007 Matthew Riley, Bakersfield Condors
2006 Steve Chapman, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005 Steve Chapman, Gwinnett Gladiators
2004 Terry Parks, Alaska Aces
2003 John Butler, Peoria Rivermen
2002 Matt Loughran, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies
2001 Craig Brush, Florida Everblades
2000 Brian McKenna, Trenton Titans
1999 Carl Scheer, Greenville Grrrowl
1998 Charles Felix, Pensacola Ice Pilots
1997 David Paitson, Columbus Chill
1996 Dave Berryman, Louisiana Ice Gators
1995 Harry Fuerstein/Craig Laughlin, Richmond Renegades
1994 John Gagon/Pierre Paiement, Roanoke Express
1993 Larry Kish, Wheeling Thunderbirds
