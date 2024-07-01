Jeff Mead Named ECHL Executive of the Year

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that Thunder President Jeff Mead was named the 2023-24 recipient of the ECHL Executive of the Year Award.

The award, which is determined in voting by the ECHL Board of Governors, is presented annually to the top executive in the League. In January, the award was renamed in honor of Blake Cullen, who, who was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2009. Cullen founded the Hampton Roads Admirals in 1989, and owned the team for seven seasons through 1995-96.

Mead oversees a Thunder front office that set a team record with 14 sellouts during the 2023-24 regular season while averaging 4,239 fans per game which is 84.8 percent of capacity at Cool Insuring Arena.

Mead spends countless hours in the community promoting the Thunder and Arena. He formerly was on the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and currently serves as the Treasurer on the Glens Falls Business Improvement District, serves on the Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation, and consults with the Adirondack Junior Thunder. He regularly speaks at city and county meetings to promote the team and keep the local politicians up-to-date on arena and team activities, plans and successes.

Blake Cullen ECHL Executive of the Year Award

2024 Jeff Mead, Adirondack Thunder

2023 Billy Johnson, Norfolk Admirals

2022 Joel Lomurno, Wichita Thunder

2020 Eric Trapp, Idaho Steelheads

2019 Neil Neukam, Toledo Walleye

2018 Neil Neukam, Toledo Walleye and Bob Ohrablo, Jacksonville Icemen

2017 Brent Thiesssen, Kansas City Mavericks

2016 Kristin Ropp, Cincinnati Cyclones

2015 Joe Napoli, Toledo Walleye

2014 Matthew Riley, Bakersfield Condors

2013 Joe Napoli, Toledo Walleye

2012 Justin Kemp, Ontario Reign

2011 Dan Chapman, Stockton Thunder

2010 Kristin Ropp, Cincinnati Cyclones

2009 Gordon Kaye, Reading Royals

2008 Darren Abbott, South Carolina Stingrays

2007 Matthew Riley, Bakersfield Condors

2006 Steve Chapman, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005 Steve Chapman, Gwinnett Gladiators

2004 Terry Parks, Alaska Aces

2003 John Butler, Peoria Rivermen

2002 Matt Loughran, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2001 Craig Brush, Florida Everblades

2000 Brian McKenna, Trenton Titans

1999 Carl Scheer, Greenville Grrrowl

1998 Charles Felix, Pensacola Ice Pilots

1997 David Paitson, Columbus Chill

1996 Dave Berryman, Louisiana Ice Gators

1995 Harry Fuerstein/Craig Laughlin, Richmond Renegades

1994 John Gagon/Pierre Paiement, Roanoke Express

1993 Larry Kish, Wheeling Thunderbirds

