Icemen Add Collegiate Standout Goaltender Justen Close

August 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Goaltender Justen Close with the University of Minnesota

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Justen Close for the 2024-25 season.

Close, 26, begins his professional career with the Icemen after posting 48 wins with ten shutouts, a 2.19 goals-against average and a 0.925 save percentage during the past two seasons at the University of Minnesota.

As a starter, the 5-10, 174-pound netminder earned a 62-25-6 record with 13 career shutouts, a 2.11 goals-against average and a 0.925 save percentage from 2021-2024 with the Golden Gophers.

The Kindersley, Saskatchewan resident was twice named as an honorable mention to the Big-10 (B1G) Conference All-Star Team in 2022 and 2024, while receiving conference Second Team All-Star honors in 2023. In addition, Close helped guide Minnesota to two conference regular season championships in 2022 and 2023.

The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Justen Close (G)

Garrett Van Wyhe (D)

Connor Russell (D)

Ivan Chukarov (D)

Carter Allen (D)

Dilan Peters (D)

Christopher Brown (F)

Logan Cockerill (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Justin McRae (F)

Michael Gildon (F)

Josh Nodler (F)

Chase Lang (F)

Zach Jordan (F)

Liam Coughlin (F)

