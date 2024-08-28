Cam Briere Promoted to Director of Hockey Operations

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced a change in the hockey operations department for the 2024-2025 season on Wednesday, as Video Coach Cam Briere was promoted to Director of Hockey Operations.

Briere, 23, has served as Mariners video coach since 2019, and will continue in that role on top of his duties as Director of Hockey Operations. He has expanded his role within the hockey operations department each season and is also a frequent on-ice contributor during practices. As Director of Hockey Operations, Briere will coordinate team travel logistics, manage player visas, and perform other administrative duties for the team.

"It's awesome to be given a promotion like this especially when you have been around the organization for so long," said Briere. "I've seen this team grow from the ground up and it's amazing to be a part of it."

Briere has also coached 14U and 16U teams for Maine Evolution since 2022 - a program that is run by Mariners Head Coach & General Manager Terrence Wallin.

"Cam has been with the organization for a long time and we are excited to give him this opportunity," said Wallin. "His knowledge of how we operate on the hockey operations side will help us continue to run things smoothly on a daily basis."

