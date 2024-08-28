Royals Acquire 6'2" Defenseman Logan Britt & Future Considerations in Three-Team Trade

August 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Defenseman Logan Britt with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that they have acquired defenseman Logan Britt and Future Considerations from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits as part of a three-way deal. In this transaction, forward Devon Paliani was sent to the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for forward Brent Pedersen. The Royals then flipped Pedersen to Greenville for Britt and Future Considerations.

Britt, 25, joins Reading for his first full professional season after signing with Greenville to begin his professional career out of the University of North Dakota on April 5th, 2024. With Greenville last season, the Crystal Lake, Illinois native registered an assist for one point, four penalty minutes and a +3 rating in four regular season games. Britt added a point (1a), two penalty minutes and a -1 rating in five Kelly Cup Playoff games with the Swamp Rabbits.

The 6'2", 190-pound, left-shot defenseman totaled 54 points (15g-39a), 88 penalty minutes and a +31 rating in 171 NCAA career games between the Quinnipiac University (2019-21), Sacred Heart University (2021-23) and the University of North Dakota (2023-24). Britt played on two NCAA regular season champion teams with Sacred Heart University (Eastern College Athletic Conference) in 2020-21 and Sioux Falls (National Collegiate Hockey Conference) in 2023-24. He was also selected to the NCAA Atlantic Hockey Association's Second All-Conference Team in 2021-22 with Sacred Heart University.

Prior to the NCAA, Britt played 66 games in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) for the Aberdeen Wings, as well as 63 games in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for the Lincoln Stars and Sioux Falls Stampede (2018-19). With Sioux Falls, Britt hoisted the Clark Cup as a 2019 Clark Cup Champion in the USHL.

-

Royals 2024-25 roster (15):

Forwards (10): Travis Broughman, Brock Caufield, Lou-Félix Denis, Dominiks Marcinkevics, Connor McMenamin, Yvan Mongo, Noah Prokop, Shane Sellar, Todd Skirving, Noah Welsh

Defensemen (4): Logan Britt, Powell Connor, Kenny Johnson, Tony Malinowski

Goaltender (1): Vinnie Purpura

-

2024-25 Season Memberships

Royals365 Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

