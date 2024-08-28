Bison Sign Forward Gavin Gould

BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Bloomington Bison have announced on Tuesday that they have signed Gavin Gould to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season. Gould is the fifth signing in franchise history and the second forward.

Gould, 28, joins the Bison from the Allen Americans where he played 47 games last season after signing with the team in December of 2023. During those 47 games, he tallied 21 points and 47 penalty minutes.

During the 2022-23 season, the North Vancouver, BC native played for the South Carolina Stingrays, Allen Americans and Wichita Thunder. In 52 games across three teams, Gould had 29 points.

The 5'9 forward began his professional career during the 2021-22 season for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits where he played five games and tallied three points before being traded to the Allen Americans where he tallied 26 points in 23 games. In his rookie season, Gould was selected for the ECHL All-Star Classic where he represented the Americans.

Prior to his professional career, the left-handed shot played three seasons for Michigan Tech before transferring to Bowling Green State University for his final year. He accumulated 77 points on 36 goals and 41 assists in 132 games from 2016-21.

