Stingrays Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced the team's 2024-25 promotional schedule. Fans can look forward to many new and exciting theme nights throughout the year.

Puck drop for all Friday home games will be at 7:05 p.m. Frothy Fridays, presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company, are returning for another year. For all Friday night games, fans can enjoy $5 Frothy Beard beers through the end of the first intermission.

All Saturday home games will start at 6:05 p.m.

All Sunday home games will begin at the family-friendly time of 3:05 p.m., presented by Crews Subaru and Charleston County Parks. On select Sunday games, kids 14 and under in attendance can go on the ice to take a postgame slapshot.

Some nights to look forward to include the following:

HOCK-TOBER FEST + MAGNET SCHEDULE GIVEAWAY: Saturday, October 19 - 6:05 p.m.

The Stingrays open the 2024-25 season against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at the North Charleston Coliseum. Make sure to come out early for this one. There will be a Pregame Tailgate Party outside the Coliseum from 4-6 p.m. The first 2,500 fans at the game will receive a 2024-25 magnet schedule courtesy of MUSC Health.

PUCKS & PAWS NIGHT + HALLOWEEN CELEBRATION: Saturday, October 26 - 6:05 p.m.

A fan favorite, our Pucks & Paws game presented by Washes & Wags is back for another season! Bring your furry friend to the game for no additional charge.

RAYS CANCER AWARENESS WEEKEND: Nov. 1 - 3, Friday-Sunday

Show your support for cancer awareness by attending any of our Rays Awareness Weekend games presented by MUSC Health. For three games, the Rays will wear purple specialty jerseys. There will be a wall inside the coliseum concourse where fans can write messages of support for people affected by cancer. On Saturday, November 2, the Rays will give away Rays Awareness Beanies.

JETS & VETS NIGHT: Friday, November 8 - 7:05 p.m.

Talk to me, Goose! Channel your inner Top Gun Maverick and join us for our Jets & Vets Night presented by Charleston Southern University! This game will be geared toward aviation and veterans in the Lowcountry area.

FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT: Saturday, November 23 - 6:05 p.m.

Join us on First Responders Night, presented by ServiceMaster of Charleston, to honor the brave men and women who serve our community every day. The Rays will wear specialty First Responder-inspired jerseys for this game. Thank you for your service!

SING FOR SANTA: Friday, December 6, 7:05 p.m.

The Stingrays' third annual Sing for Santa promotion will showcase the singing talents of local choirs in the tri-county area. During timeouts, lyrics will be on the video screen, and fans can sing holiday carols.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS: Saturday, December 7 - 6:05 p.m.

The Stingrays' annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Crews Chevrolet, encourages fans to throw new teddy bears and other stuffed animals on the ice after the Stingrays score their first goal. The stuffed animals will be collected and donated to various non-profits in the Lowcountry. There will also be a holiday ornament giveaway. The Stingrays will wear specialty jerseys for this game that honor the 75th anniversary of the Peanuts.

UNDIE SUNDAY: Sunday, December 8 - 3:05 p.m.

The Stingray's annual Undie Sunday Game, presented by Gildan, is back for another season! Fans can bring new and packaged undergarments and toss them on the ice after the Rays score their first goal! The undergarments will be collected and donated to local non-profits. This game will also be the Holiday Extravaganza, and fans are encouraged to wear festive holiday outfits! The Rays will again wear their Peanutsthemed specialty jerseys for this game.

ROCK THE RETRO: Saturday, December 28 - 6:05 p.m.

For one night only, the Stingrays will be rocking throwback jerseys with the original Stingrays logo on Rock the Retro Night, presented by IBEW Local 776. Don't miss the chance to see these jerseys in action!

PAINT THE ICE: Sunday, December 29 - 3:05 p.m.

See the Stingrays in action and stay after the game to paint the North Charleston Coliseum Ice, courtesy of Old Charleston Painting Company.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT: Saturday, January 18 - 6:05 p.m.

The Stingrays will honor America's finest all game long and don specialty jerseys for their annual Military Appreciation Night, presented by Campers Inn RV. Don't miss one of the most popular nights of the year!

KIDS TAKEOVER DAY: Sunday, January 19 - 3:05 p.m.

The Rays are handing the keys to the youngest fans for the day with family-fun activities throughout the game, including interviewing players, broadcasting, on-ice activities, controlling the video board, and more! The Stingrays will also be giving away youth-sized replica jerseys for fans in attendance.

MASCOT MANIA + POSTGAME SKATE: Sunday, January 26 - 3:05 p.m.

Celebrate Cool Ray's 32nd birthday with all the best mascots from around the Lowcountry! This year's Mascot Mania game is presented by Chipper Dog BBQ. After the game, fans can participate in a postgame 'Skate With The Rays' presented by MUSC Children's Health!

WOMEN IN SPORTS NIGHT: Friday, February 7 - 7:05 p.m.

Join us at the North Charleston Coliseum for our second annual Women in Sports Night! The Stingrays will hold a pregame panel featuring prominent women in professional sports. The panel will once again be moderated by Summer Huechtker from Live5News.

I <3 CHS NIGHT: Saturday, February 15 - 6:05 p.m.

Head to the North Charleston Coliseum for I <3 CHS Night, presented by MUSC Health. There will be a Hawaiian t-shirt giveaway, and the Stingrays will wear city-edition specialty jerseys.

EDUCATION DAY: Wednesday, February 19 - 10:30 a.m.

Lowcountry schools are invited to spend the morning with the Stingrays at our annual Education Day, presented by MUSC Children's Health. In a field trip atmosphere, students will enjoy a unique educational experience and receive hockey-related materials that cover math, science, geography, and more!

STAR WARS NIGHT: Saturday, February 22 - 6:05 p.m.

One of the most popular nights of the year, Star Wars Night, presented by Jeff Cook Real Estate, returns to the North Charleston Coliseum. The Stingrays will wear specialty Stormtroopers jerseys. May the Force be with you.

80'S NIGHT: Saturday, March 8 - 6:05 p.m.

Join us for our first-ever 80s night, presented by Palmetto Pump House! The Rays will wear specialty jerseys to look like Miami Vice on the ice, and there will be a T-shirt giveaway! Stay tuned for more details on this exciting night!

PARKS & PUCKS: Sunday, March 23- 3:05 p.m.

We are partnering with Charleston County Parks & Recreation on Parks and Pucks Night to highlight our beautiful city's wonderful parks and programs. CCPR Gold Pass members will be eligible for a special ticket offer. This game will also be a part of the Stingrays Alumni Day, and former players will be recognized.

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT: Saturday, April 5 - 6:05 p.m.

Join us for our final regular-season home game, where we recognize the best fans in the ECHL on Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Amped Electric. The Rays will wear specialty jerseys to honor "suspenders man", Steve Cornwall. There will be a bobblehead giveaway and parking will be free for everyone.

The Stingrays will also announce more exciting theme nights and giveaways for the 2024-25 season leading up to Opening Night. Single game tickets will go on sale on Thursday, September 5, at 10:00 a.m.

The Stingrays 2024-25 season begins on Saturday, October 19, with the Home Opener against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 6:05 p.m.

