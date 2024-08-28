Lynden McCallum Returns for Second Season in Boise

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed forward Lynden McCallum to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

McCallum, 24, enters his fourth professional season, second with Idaho, after signing with the Steelheads last February. He played 22 games totaling 11 points (6G, 5A) including a hat-trick and two assists performance on Mar. 1 in an 8-7 win vs. Utah while playing 10 Kelly Cup Playoff games scoring a goal and adding an assist. Prior to Boise, the 6-foot-1, 205lb right-handed shooter spent two seasons on an AHL contract with the Henderson Silver Knights. During the 2022-23 campaign he recorded 10 points (3G, 7A) in 19 games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The previous season he totaled 32 points (17G, 15A) in 36 games with the Fort Wayne Komets while appearing in 20 games with Henderson registering five points (1G, 4A).

Prior to professional hockey, the Brandon, MB native led the WHL with 21 goals during 2020-21 season registering 27 points (21G, 6A) in 22 games serving as an Assistant Captain for the Brandon Wheat Kings. He played parts of four seasons in the WHL all with Brandon from 2018-21 accumulating 67 points (43G, 24A) in 132 games.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2024-25 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 18th vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.

