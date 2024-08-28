Ryan Mahshie Re-Signs with Solar Bears

August 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced rookie forward Ryan Mahshie has agreed to terms on an ECHL Standard Player Contract, re-signing for the 2024-25 season.

Mahshie, 25, returns to the Solar Bears after signing his first professional contract with Orlando in January. In 12 games with the purple and orange, Mahshie scored his first professional goal on February 7 at Jacksonville.

Prior to his professional career, Mahshie spent the 2023-24 season playing collegiate hockey for the University of Connecticut scoring five points (2g-3a) in 17 games. Before his transfer to UCONN, Mahshie spent four seasons at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), scoring 45 points (24g-21a) in 85 games.

Prior to his college career, Mahshie played two seasons for the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL), scoring 85 points (43g-42a) over 107 games, helping his team to the 2018-19 AJHL Championship.

Ryan's father Tim played collegiately for the University of Windsor (Ontario, Canada).

Solar Bears 2024 Preseason Roster:

Forwards: Tyler Bird, Alex Frye, Brayden Low, Spencer Kersten, Tanner Schachle, Aaron Luchuk, Ryan Mahshie

Defensemen: Chandler Romeo, Robbie Stucker, Avery Winslow, Matt Stief, Ben Carroll

Goaltenders: Alexis Gravel

