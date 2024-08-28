Ghost Pirates Acquire Paliani from Royals

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Wednesday the club has acquired forward Devon Paliani from the Reading Royals in exchange for the rights to forward Brent Pedersen.

Paliani, 27, notched 43 points (16 goals, 27 assists) in 72 games for the Royals, ranking second on the team. In three ECHL seasons, the LaSalle, ON, native has produced 80 points in 173 appearances. Before joining the Royals in 2022-23, Paliani had brief stints with Maine, Worcester and Toledo. In addition to his offensive production, the 5-foot-10 center amassed 105 penalty minutes in 2023-24.

Paliani and the Ghost Pirates have agreed to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

"I think Devon is going to be a great piece for us," Ghost Pirates Head Coach Jared Staal said. "He's going to be somebody the fans will really like because of the way he plays. From all the reports and all that I've watched on him ... he plays very hard. He's annoying to play against and we love those guys on our team. It was important to get him signed and locked into our group right away."

Pedersen, 29, matched Paliani's point total, scoring 22 goals and 21 assists in 65 outings with Savannah this past year. In two seasons with the Ghost Pirates, Pedersen recorded 90 points. The Ontario-born winger scored the first goal in Ghost Pirates history on October 22, 2022.

