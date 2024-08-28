Cyclones Release Anticipated Promotional Schedule

CINCINNATI, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, have announced the promotional schedule for the 2024-2025 season inside Heritage Bank Center. This schedule includes 13 unique giveaways for fans, eight $2 Beer Nights and seven specialty jersey games.

The fun begins with the Cyclones' annual "First Face-Off" on Saturday, October 26th when Cincinnati hosts divisional-rival the Indy Fuel on home ice. The first 5,000 fans inside Heritage Bank Center will receive a 2024-25 Cyclones Team Calendar, while everyone in attendance can take advantage of $2 beers, sodas and hot dogs.

The 'Clones are fired up to bring back beloved nights by fans to the rink and also debut some exciting changes to the calendar. Cincy will host "Shutout the Hate" night on November 1st, set off "New Year's Eve Fireworks" on December 31st and conclude the season with "Fan Appreciation Weekend" on April 4th and 5th. "Throwback Night" makes its return to Heritage Bank Center on January 4th where fans will receive Foam LED Sticks upon entry. The Cyclones faithful will get to give back to the community on February 1st with the annual "Teddy Bear Toss."

This season will bring even more $2 Beer Nights downtown than last year. If eight discounted beer games weren't good enough, the Cyclones are debuting $3 "Tall Boy Tuesday" on December 17th. During January 20th's matinee contest, Kids Eat Free with a voucher while the Cyclones take on the Toledo Walleye. Famous 5-1-3 Fridays are back in action with $5 Craft Drafts, $1 Popcorn and $3 Cheeseburgers.

There are giveaways galore on tap for the 2024-25 campaign in Cincinnati. Fan favorites such as the Cyclones' Beanie (January 31st), Crossbody Bag (February 7th) and Youth Jersey (March 2nd) and are back once again. You won't want to miss your chance to head home with your own Cyclones' Boonie Hat (November 15th), Hawaiian Shirt (January 24th) and Plush Puck (February 16th).

Seven times this year, the Cyclones will suit up in designed specialty jerseys including when the team takes on a new Alternate Identity on March 7th. These games, marked with ** below, give fans the chance to bid throughout the night on those same jerseys worn out on the ice during the live jersey auctions.

Below is the full list of promotional giveaways:

Games marked with ** feature specialty jersey auctions.

Sat. October 26: First Face-Off + Select $2 Concessions | Giveaway: Team Calendar

Fri. November 1: Shutout the Hate ** + 513 Friday

Wed. November 6: $2 Beers

Tue. November 12: Field Trip Day

Fri. November 15: Military Appreciation Night ** + 513 Friday | Giveaway: Boonie Hat

Wed. November 27: Thanksgiving Eve + $2 Beers

Fri. November 29: Black Friday Matinee Ft. Peanuts

Wed. December 4: Pucks N Pups + $2 Beers

Sat. December 7: Marvel Super Hero Matinee **

Tue. December 17: $3 Tall Boy Tuesday

Wed. December 18: $2 Beers

Fri. December 27: $2 Beers + 513 Friday

Tue. December 31: New Year's Eve Postgame Fireworks

Sat. January 4: Throwback Night + Select $2 Concessions ** | Giveaway: Foam LED Stick

Wed. January 15: $2 Beers | Giveaway: T-Shirt

Fri. January 17: Bank Giveaway Night

Mon. January 20: Kids Eat Free Matinee

Fri. January 24: Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway Night + 513 Friday

Sat. January 25: Star Wars Matinee **

Wed. January 29: $2 Beers

Fri. January 31: Winter Beanie Giveaway Night + 513 Friday

Sat. February 1: Teddy Bear Toss Matinee

Wed. February 5: $2 Beers

Fri. February 7: Crossbody Bag Giveaway Night + 513 Friday

Sun. February 16: Cyclones' Puck Plush Giveaway Matinee

Wed. February 19: $2 Beers

Fri. February 21: Pickleball Paddle Giveaway Night + 513 Friday

Fri. February 28: Hat Giveaway Night + 513 Friday

Sun. March 2: Youth Jersey Giveaway Matinee

Fri. March 7: Alternate Identity Night ** + 513 Friday

Fri March 14: Bobblehead Giveaway Night + 513 Friday

Sat. March 15: Cyclones Fight Cancer **

Sat. March 22: Pucks N Pups

Sun. March 23: Bluey Matinee

Fri, April 4: Fan Appreciation Night + Select $2 Concessions

Sat, April 5: Fan Appreciation Night + Select $2 Concessions

