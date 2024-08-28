Shin Set to Join Norfolk for the 2024-25 Season

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Wednesday they have signed forward Sanghoon Shin to a contract for the upcoming season.

Shin, 31, becomes the ninth forward to sign with Norfolk for the 2024-25 season.

Forward Sanghoon Shin attempts to cut-off Admirals defenseman Darick Louis-Jean on December 30, 2022. Shin has posted eight points in eight career games against Norfolk. He is set to join the Admirals for the upcoming season. The Seoul, South Korea native spent last season in the Asia League with HL Anyang, serving as the team's assistant captain. He also totaled 34 points (16g-18a) in just 32 regular season games. To top it off, Shin's team went on to win the Asia League championship.

Shin burst onto the North American scene in 2021 with the Atlanta Gladiators, where he played two seasons with them. He played his first ECHL game on February 2, 2021 against the Admirals. After going pointless in his first game, Shin went on to register a point in 13 straight games. All told, Shin played in 101 games with the Gladiators and had 74 points (43g-31a).

The 5-foot-8 inch, 170-pound forward has played under some of the brightest lights throughout his career. He represented South Korea at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Shin also won three medals representing his country throughout numerous tournaments.

Shin is just the second Korean-born player to suit up in the ECHL, joining Daniel Kim, who played three season's in the early 2000's.

"Shin is a massive high-motor, goal-scoring forward," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "His international play, Olympic experience, and scoring 30 goals in an ECHL season all made him a must signing for us."

