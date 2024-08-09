Icemen Welcome Sean Teakle as Assistant Coach

August 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that Sean Teakle has been hired as the team's assistant coach.

Teakle joins the Icemen hockey operations staff after spending the last two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's (OHL) Owen Sound Attack. Teakle brings an extensive hockey background and a huge passion for the game of hockey to the Icemen. The Mississauga, Ontario resident has spent the last ten years within the OHL in some capacity. In addition to his time with Owen Sound, Teakle also served as an assistant coach for the Niagara Ice Dogs from 2020-2022 and was a scout with the Ottawa 67's from 2015-2020.

"I want to thank Brandon Mashinter and the entire ownership group for the opportunity to coach in Jacksonville," said Teakle. "I am excited to be joining the Icemen family, which I am finding out very fast is a very tight group, and I cannot wait to be a part of it. I am looking forward to getting to Jacksonville and being a part of a great community that has the best fans in the ECHL. I am eager to build on the culture that Brandon and Nick Luukko have put in this club. The chase to bring a Kelly Cup to Jacksonville is on!"

Prior to the OHL, Teakle was an Associate Coach with North York Rangers in the OJHL also while being the Head Coach of The Hill Academy Prep program (2014-2020). Throughout the past 12 years, Teakle has worked as a player development consultant, serving a long list of teams and players for skill development.

As a player, Teakle played four years in the OJHL for the Streetsville Derby's, Georgetown Raiders and the Oakville Blades where he won two league championships and appeared in the organization's first National Championship.

The Icemen open the 2024-25 season on Saturday, October 19 against the Florida Everblades. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Full and partial Icemen ticket packages are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.