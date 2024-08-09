Knight Monsters Bolter Blue Line with the Addition of Ryan Orgel

August 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Defenseman Ryan Orgel with the Adirondack Thunder

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Ryan Orgel for the 2024-25 season.

Orgel, 27, joins the Knight Monsters after posting 14 points and a career-high five goals last season with the Adirondack Thunder (ECHL). In addition, Orgel earned his first AHL call up last season, appearing in a game with the Syracuse Crunch. The 6-0, 190-pound blue liner has totaled 34 points (6g, 28a) in 91 career ECHL games during his time with Adirondack, Idaho Steelheads and Utah Grizzlies from 2021-2024.

During the 2023-23 season, Orgel had a productive stint with the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers where he collected 14 points (2g, 12a) in just 20 appearances. Prior to his pro career, the Los Angeles, California resident wrapped up his collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point where he accrued 13 points in 22 contests.

The following is a list of players who have agreed to terms with the Knight Monsters for the 2024-25 season:

Anthony Collins (F)

Blake Christensen (F)

Chris Dodero (F)

Brennan Kapcheck (D)

Nate Kallen (D)

Logan Nelson (F)

Ryan Orgel (D)

Adam Robbins (F)

Jeff Solow (D)

Brandon Tabakin (D)

The Knight Monsters will host their inaugural home opening weekend on October 24th & 25th against the Jacksonville Icemen at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

