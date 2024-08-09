2023-24 Team MVP Brayden Low Returns to Solar Bears

August 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Hockey Club has agreed to terms with veteran forward Brayden Low for the 2024-25 season.

Low, 30, amassed new career-highs in goals, assists, and points in his first season in The City Beautiful. The Steveston, British Columbia native tied Aaron Luchuk for the team lead in scoring during the 2023-24 season, putting up 49 points (23g-26a) in 70 games, earning the Team MVP award.

The 6-foot-2, 224-pound forward appeared in his 300th ECHL game and scored his 200th ECHL point during the 2023-24 season. He is six goals away from 100 ECHL tallies heading into the 2024-25 campaign.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound forward played in 187 Western Hockey League (WHL) games over five seasons for the Portland Winterhawks (2010-2012) and Everett Silvertips (2013-15) scoring 57 points (26g-31a). Low also played Junior A Hockey for 61 games over two seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with Merritt and Powell, scoring 26 points (9g-17a).

Solar Bears 2024 Preseason Roster:

Forwards: Tyler Bird, Alex Frye, Brayden Low

Defensemen: Chandler Romeo, Kurt Gosselin

Goaltenders: Alexis Gravel

