Reed Morison Begins Pro Career with Swamp Rabbits

September 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that Reed Morison has signed with the Swamp Rabbits for the 2024-25 ECHL Season.

Morison, the eleventh forward and seventeenth player announced to the Swamp Rabbits roster, comes to the Upstate after completing his USports Canadian college career with the University of Western Ontario. The 6'3", 200-pound center set career highs in his final season with the Mustangs earning a dozen points, split between six goals and assists, in 23 contests.

"When you turn professional, you want to start your career with an organization that has a great culture and will help you grow. Talking with Colton Young, who I grew up playing with, Greenville checks all the boxes: it's a great city, great fans, and an awesome organization to be a part of. I'm excited for the year to begin," Morison said of his decision to sign with the Swamp Rabbits. "I feel I bring a high hockey IQ and complete 200-foot game, rounded out by skill and skating. My goal this year is to simply take it all in. When you touch the ice in this league, you're officially a professional, so I want to enjoy this years' experience as much as possible, learn as much as I can, and help the team win each night I get to put on that jersey."

"I'm excited to see Reed's transition to the professional game. His size and mental skillset continue to bolster the quality of our deep forward group," Kyle Mountain, Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations said of bringing Morison to the Upstate. "Reed can skate for a big player, and, like the majority of forwards we've signed, showcases a full 200-foot game. He can win draws, play defense, and makes solid decisions with the puck, showcasing his maturity in the game. This is another great addition to the forward lines with camp only a few weeks away."

Originally from Calgary, Alberta, Morison, 26, totaled 17 goals, 16 assists, and 33 points in 85 games over four USports seasons. Before going to college, he played five seasons of junior hockey between the AJHL's Calgary Canucks and Fort McMurray Oil Barons, and the WHL's Portland Winterhawks and Kootenay Ice. Morison averaged a point-per-game with 74 goals and 82 assists in 156 AJHL contests, and in the 2018-19 season, led the AJHL with 41 goals and garnered North All-Star Team honors.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.