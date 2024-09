Icemen Announce Several Changes to 2024-25 Game Schedule

September 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced several changes to the team's 2024-2025 game schedule.

The following is a complete listing of game changes (Icemen home game changes highlighted in bold):

Jacksonville at Orlando originally scheduled for Saturday, February 15 will now be played on Sunday, January 26, 3:00 p.m. (Kia Center)

Orlando at Jacksonville originally scheduled for Wednesday, February 12 will now be played on Saturday February 15, 7:00 p.m. (Vystar Arena)

Jacksonville at Orlando originally scheduled for Friday, January 24, will now be played on Tuesday, January 14, 7:00 p.m. (Kia Center).

Jacksonville at Orlando originally scheduled for Sunday, February 2 will now be played on Wednesday, February 26, 7:00 p.m. (Kia Center).

Jacksonville at Orlando originally scheduled for Friday, February 21 will now be played on Tuesday, January 28, 7:00 p.m. (Kia Center)

Orlando's home game vs. Toledo on Friday, March 28 will now become a game against Jacksonville on Tuesday, February 11, 7:00 p.m. (Kia Center). (As a result, the Icemen's game at Florida on March 28 will no longer take place).

Orlando's home game vs. Toledo on Friday, March 29 will now become a game against Jacksonville on Tuesday, February 20, 7:00 p.m. (Kia Center). (As a result, the Icemen's game at Florida on March 29 will no longer take place).

Jacksonville's game vs. Orlando on Sunday, February 23 will now become Savannah at Jacksonville on Friday, April 11, 7:00 p.m. (Vystar Arena).

Savannah's home game vs. Jacksonville on Friday, April 11 will now become Atlanta at Savannah on November 2.

South Carolina's game vs. Atlanta on Sunday, March 16 will now become Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:00 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum). As a result, the Icemen's scheduled home game on March 16 against Florida will now be played on Thursday, December 5, 7:00 p.m. (Vystar Arena).

Jacksonville's game at Allen scheduled for Sunday, March 9 will now be played on Thursday, March 6, 8:00 p.m.

The following is a revised listing of the Icemen's 2024-2025 Game Schedule:

*** Schedule is still subject to change

**** All Times Eastern

Preseason Games

Friday, October 11 vs. Savannah, Time TBD (Played at Community First Igloo in JAX)

Saturday, October 12 vs Savannah Time TBD (Played at Community First Igloo in JAX)

2024-25 Regular Season

Saturday, October 19 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m. (Opening Night)

Thursday, October 24 at Tahoe, 10:00 p.m.

Friday, October 25 at Tahoe, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 2 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 8 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 9 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 14 vs. Orlando, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, November 15 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 20, vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 22, at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 23 at Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 24 at Greenville 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, November 27 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 29 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 30 vs. 7:00 p.m. vs. Greenville

Tuesday, December 3 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 5 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 6 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 7 at Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 11 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 13 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 14 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 18 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 19 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 21 at Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 27 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 28 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, December 29 at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, January 3 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 4 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 5 at S. Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, January 8 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 10 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 11 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 14 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 17 at Reading, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 18 at Reading, 7:00 p.m.

Monday, January 20 at Reading, 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 25 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 26 at Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 28 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 31 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 1 at Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 4 vs. Bloomington, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, February 7 vs. Trois-Rivieres, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 8 vs. Trois-Rivieres, 7:00 p.m.|

Tuesday, February 11 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 15 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 16 at S. Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Thursday, February 20 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 22 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, February 26 at Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, February 28 vs. Savannah at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 1 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 2 vs. Greenville, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 6 at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Friday, March 7 at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Friday, March 14 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 15 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 16 at South Carolina, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 19 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday March 22 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 23 at S. Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 26 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 2 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, April 4 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 6 at Atlanta, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, April 11 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 13 vs. Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

Full and partial ticket packages for the 2024-25 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

