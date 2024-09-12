Komets Add Hard-Hitting Forward

September 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that forward Yanick Turcotte has signed a contract for the 2024-25 season. Defenseman Nick Parody and goaltender Francis Boisvert have agreed to try-outs. Training camp for the Komets will begin on Monday, October 7.

Turcotte, 28, comes to Fort Wayne straight off a Hungarian Championship with Ferencvárosi TC, where he led the league in penalty minutes with 140. The rugged forward has played 155 ECHL games with Adirondack, Worcester, and South Carolina, scoring 29 points (six goals, 23 assists) while racking up 607 penalty minutes. The 196 pound lefty played in seven AHL games with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, amassing 38 penalty minutes.

Parody, 26, split last season with Fayetteville of the SPHL and Rapid City. The left-shooting defender scored 10 points in 51 games with the Marksmen, while registering one assist in 12 games with the Rush.

Boisvert (bwah-vare), 25, played five seasons in the NCAA, most recently with current Komet defenseman Mitch Andres at Robert Morris University. Last season, Boisvert had a career year with RMU, with a record of 3-4 in 13 games, a save percentage of .926, a goals-against average of 3.12, and one assist.

Keep checking komets.com for more details on Komets ticket offers, promotional events/schedules, special game jerseys/theme nights, and other highlights planned for the 73rd consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2024-25 season. For more information, visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.