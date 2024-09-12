Worcester Railers Hosting Preseason Game on October 12th

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) and the Maine Mariners announced today a pair of preseason games to be played on October 11th and 12th, the weekend before the regular season begins.

The Mariners will host a game on Friday, October 11th at Sidney J. Watson Arena at Bowdoin College at 7 p.m. while the Railers will host a game on Saturday, October 12th at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center at 7:00 p.m. The preseason series kicks off the fourth season of the "VIP Rivalry Cup," presented by VIP Tires & Service.

The Railers have won the VIP Rivalry Cup, the regular season series between Worcester and Maine, in two of its three seasons. The Railers won six of ten meetings last season between the teams, and will face off against Maine ten more times during the 2024-25 campaign.

VIP Tires & Service, a Quirk family-owned business for 97 years based in Auburn, Maine, operates 70 locations throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Connecticut providing retail and wholesale tires and installation, and professional automotive services. VIP is the place where New Englanders turn for everything they need to keep their vehicles running at peak performance. For more information, visit: www.vipauto.com.

The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

