Worcester Railers Hosting Preseason Game on October 12th
September 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) and the Maine Mariners announced today a pair of preseason games to be played on October 11th and 12th, the weekend before the regular season begins.
The Mariners will host a game on Friday, October 11th at Sidney J. Watson Arena at Bowdoin College at 7 p.m. while the Railers will host a game on Saturday, October 12th at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center at 7:00 p.m. The preseason series kicks off the fourth season of the "VIP Rivalry Cup," presented by VIP Tires & Service.
The Railers have won the VIP Rivalry Cup, the regular season series between Worcester and Maine, in two of its three seasons. The Railers won six of ten meetings last season between the teams, and will face off against Maine ten more times during the 2024-25 campaign.
VIP Tires & Service, a Quirk family-owned business for 97 years based in Auburn, Maine, operates 70 locations throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Connecticut providing retail and wholesale tires and installation, and professional automotive services. VIP is the place where New Englanders turn for everything they need to keep their vehicles running at peak performance. For more information, visit: www.vipauto.com.
The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 12, 2024
- Worcester Railers Hosting Preseason Game on October 12th - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Announces 2024 Preseason Schedule - ECHL
- Maine Mariners to Host Preseason Game at Bowdoin College - Maine Mariners
- Icemen Announce Several Changes to 2024-25 Game Schedule - Jacksonville Icemen
- Steelheads Bring Back Forward Sam Sternschein - Idaho Steelheads
- Reed Morison Begins Pro Career with Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Youth Hockey Learn to Play Session #6 Begins October 19th, Receive a Jersey & Kids Club Membership Upon Registration - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Re-Sign Forward Jesse Jacques - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Sign Forwards Ryan Cox and Adam Tisdale - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals Sign Forwards Stallard and Reifenberger - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals 2024-25 Preseason Home Game Is Saturday, October 12th - Reading Royals
- Nautilus Solar Energy® and Maine Mariners Team up for the 2024/25 Season - Maine Mariners
- Remembering Mark Bavis. 23 Years Later - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Railers HC Stories
- Worcester Railers Hosting Preseason Game on October 12th
- Worcester Railers HC Trade Forward Zach White for Future Considerations
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Andrei Bakanov for 2024-25 Season
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Defenseman Griffin Luce for 2024-25 Season
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Defenseman Mason Klee for 2024-25 Season