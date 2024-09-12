ECHL Announces 2024 Preseason Schedule
September 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday its preseason schedule of 19 games taking place from Wednesday, October 9 through Sunday, October 13.
The Premier 'AA' Hockey League will open its 37th season on Friday, Oct. 18 with eight games. Opening Weekend continues with 11 games on Saturday, Oct. 19 before concluding with four games on Sunday, Oct. 20.
The third-longest tenured professional hockey league behind only the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League, the 2024-25 ECHL season features 29 teams in 21 states and one Canadian province playing 1,044 games from Oct. 18, 2024 to April 13, 2025.
2024 ECHL Preseason Schedule
South Carolina at Greenville 7:05 p.m. ET
Friday, October 11
Reading at Adirondack 7:00 p.m. ET
Savannah at Jacksonville 7:00 p.m. ET (Community First Igloo - Jacksonville, Florida)
Toledo at Kalamazoo 7:00 p.m. ET
Worcester at Maine 7:00 p.m. ET (Bowdoin College - Brunswick, Maine)
Orlando at Florida 7:30 p.m. ET
Iowa at Fort Wayne 7:30 p.m. ET
Tulsa at Allen 7:00 p.m. CT (NYTEX Sports Centre - North Richland Hills, Texas)
Saturday, October 12
Indy at Bloomington 5:00 p.m. CT
Cincinnati at Wheeling 6:00 p.m. ET
Orlando at Florida 7:00 p.m. ET
Adirondack at Reading 7:00 p.m. ET
Savannah at Jacksonville 7:00 p.m. ET (Community First Igloo - Jacksonville, Florida)
Maine at Worcester 7:00 p.m. ET (Worcester Ice Center)
Kalamazoo at Toledo 7:15 p.m. ET
Iowa at Fort Wayne 7:30 p.m. ET
Wichita at Tulsa 7:05 p.m. CT (WeStreet Ice Center - Tulsa, Oklahoma)
Utah at Idaho 7:10 p.m. MT
Sunday, October 13
Idaho at Utah 3:05 p.m. MT (Mountain America Center - Idaho Falls, Idaho)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 12, 2024
- ECHL Announces 2024 Preseason Schedule - ECHL
- Maine Mariners to Host Preseason Game at Bowdoin College - Maine Mariners
- Icemen Announce Several Changes to 2024-25 Game Schedule - Jacksonville Icemen
- Steelheads Bring Back Forward Sam Sternschein - Idaho Steelheads
- Reed Morison Begins Pro Career with Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Youth Hockey Learn to Play Session #6 Begins October 19th, Receive a Jersey & Kids Club Membership Upon Registration - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Re-Sign Forward Jesse Jacques - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Sign Forwards Ryan Cox and Adam Tisdale - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals Sign Forwards Stallard and Reifenberger - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals 2024-25 Preseason Home Game Is Saturday, October 12th - Reading Royals
- Nautilus Solar Energy® and Maine Mariners Team up for the 2024/25 Season - Maine Mariners
- Remembering Mark Bavis. 23 Years Later - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.