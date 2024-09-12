ECHL Announces 2024 Preseason Schedule

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday its preseason schedule of 19 games taking place from Wednesday, October 9 through Sunday, October 13.

The Premier 'AA' Hockey League will open its 37th season on Friday, Oct. 18 with eight games. Opening Weekend continues with 11 games on Saturday, Oct. 19 before concluding with four games on Sunday, Oct. 20.

The third-longest tenured professional hockey league behind only the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League, the 2024-25 ECHL season features 29 teams in 21 states and one Canadian province playing 1,044 games from Oct. 18, 2024 to April 13, 2025.

2024 ECHL Preseason Schedule

South Carolina at Greenville 7:05 p.m. ET

Friday, October 11

Reading at Adirondack 7:00 p.m. ET

Savannah at Jacksonville 7:00 p.m. ET (Community First Igloo - Jacksonville, Florida)

Toledo at Kalamazoo 7:00 p.m. ET

Worcester at Maine 7:00 p.m. ET (Bowdoin College - Brunswick, Maine)

Orlando at Florida 7:30 p.m. ET

Iowa at Fort Wayne 7:30 p.m. ET

Tulsa at Allen 7:00 p.m. CT (NYTEX Sports Centre - North Richland Hills, Texas)

Saturday, October 12

Indy at Bloomington 5:00 p.m. CT

Cincinnati at Wheeling 6:00 p.m. ET

Orlando at Florida 7:00 p.m. ET

Adirondack at Reading 7:00 p.m. ET

Savannah at Jacksonville 7:00 p.m. ET (Community First Igloo - Jacksonville, Florida)

Maine at Worcester 7:00 p.m. ET (Worcester Ice Center)

Kalamazoo at Toledo 7:15 p.m. ET

Iowa at Fort Wayne 7:30 p.m. ET

Wichita at Tulsa 7:05 p.m. CT (WeStreet Ice Center - Tulsa, Oklahoma)

Utah at Idaho 7:10 p.m. MT

Sunday, October 13

Idaho at Utah 3:05 p.m. MT (Mountain America Center - Idaho Falls, Idaho)

