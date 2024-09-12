K-Wings Sign Forwards Ryan Cox and Adam Tisdale

September 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that forwards Ryan Cox and Adam Tisdale have signed Standard Player Contracts (SPC) for the 2024-25 season.

"Ryan Cox is another forward that brings energy and offense," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "He had a solid rookie year with 14 goals."

Cox, 26, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 181-pound, St. Albert, AB native who scored 26 points (14g-12a) last season between Reading (ECHL) and Orlando (ECHL) in 58 games.

"I'm grateful and excited for the opportunity to join the K-Wings this season," Cox said. "I'm looking forward to competing and giving everything I have for my team and the fans of Kalamazoo. I have played as a visitor at Wings Event Center and vividly remember the energy and noise from the fans and I am fired up to be apart of it!"

The second-year pro played 12 games for Toledo (ECHL) in 2022-23 in his pro debut, scoring five goals with six assists. Collegiately, Cox scored 69 points (35g-34a) in 152 games over five seasons (2018-23) at Niagara University, including a 14-goal, 14-assist senior season which helped the Purple Eagles to their best record (19-18-3) since 2012-13 (23-10-5).

Tisdale, 25, is a 5-foot 9-inch, 172-pound, Cochrane, AB native who finished his collegiate career with 13 points (5g-8a) in 34 games last season with the University of Alaska-Anchorage after appearing in four games for the Seawolves in 2022-23. He will make his professional debut in his first game with Kalamazoo.

"Adam Tisdale plays the game with pace," Martin said. "He's a two-way forward that has a good mind for the game."

The rookie began his college hockey career at Clarkson University, scoring 18 points (8g-10a) in 59 games over two seasons (2018-20). Tisdale transfered to Sacred Heart University for two more years (2020-22) in which he scored two goals with six assists in 37 games before transferring again to Alaska-Anchorage.

"I am very excited to get things going with the Kalamazoo Wings," Tisdale said. "I have heard nothing but great things about the organization, staff, and fans and I can't wait to get started and meet everyone at camp soon."

The K-Wings will continue their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo is also looking to set another Guinness World Record during the Home Opener on Oct. 19.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.