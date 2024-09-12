Steelheads Bring Back Forward Sam Sternschein

September 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed forward Sam Sternschein to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Sternschein, 26, enters his third professional season, second with Idaho, after tallying four points (1G, 3A) in 13 games. The 6-foot-2, 205lb right-handed shooter was claimed off waivers on Dec. 18 from the Toledo Walleye. He spent the 2022-23 season splitting time with the Reading Royals and Wichita Thunder collecting three points (2G, 1A) in 21 games. The Syosset, NY native began his professional career in the ECHL with Jacksonville in 2022 totaling eight points (4G, 4A) in 11 games after finishing his graduate season of college hockey at Boston College where he notched three assists in 24 games.

He played four seasons at Penn State prior skating in 112 games collecting 52 points (28G, 24A) where he helped lead the Nittany Lions to the Big 10 Regular Season Championship in 2019-20 tying for the team lead with 12 goals.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2024-25 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 18th vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.

