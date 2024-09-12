Solar Bears Re-Sign Forward Jesse Jacques

September 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced forward Jesse Jacques has agreed to terms on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2024-25 season.

Jacques, 26, returns to the Solar Bears after scoring 30 points (11g-19a) in 52 games with Orlando last season and added five points (3g-2a) in 11 playoff games. The Hermantown, MN native was acquired from the Iowa Heartlanders in a trade for defenseman Louka Henault on December 12, 2023.

In 81 ECHL games over two seasons, Jacques has 51 points (21g-30a) and 55 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward played his college hockey with the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs. In 157 NCAA games over five seasons, Jacques tallied 34 points (10g-24a) and was part of the National Championship team during the 2018-19 season. He helped the Bulldogs capture two National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Conference Championships (2018-19, 2021-22).

Jacques played one season of junior hockey with the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) scoring 25 points (9g-16a) during the 2017-18 season.

Solar Bears 2024 Preseason Roster:

Forwards: Tyler Bird, Alex Frye, Brayden Low, Spencer Kersten, Tanner Schachle, Aaron Luchuk, Ryan Mahshie, Kohei Sato, Jesse Jacques

Defensemen: Chandler Romeo, Robbie Stucker, Avery Winslow, Matt Stief, Ben Carroll, Wyatt Wilson, Jimmy Mazza

Goaltenders: Alexis Gravel

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.