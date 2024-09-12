Royals 2024-25 Preseason Home Game Is Saturday, October 12th

September 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced the club will host the Adirondack Thunder for their second of two preseason games on Saturday, October 12th at 7:00 pm at Santander Arena.

The Royals will play the Thunder for their first preseason game on Friday, October 11th at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

Admission to the Royals preseason home game on October 12th at Santander Arena is a suggested $5 donation to Slapshot Charities, the official charitable arm of the Reading Royals.

Slapshot Charities supports charitable organizations throughout Reading and the surrounding area serving underprivileged and disadvantaged youth and their families through fundraising activities, charitable drives related to the provision of educational and recreational opportunities for children. Additionally, the initiative promotes charitable grants or donations as well as educational activities related to, or which may assist the accomplishment of such purposes.

"It will be a perfect opportunity for our fans to get a look at our roster for the coming year," said Team President David Farrar. "It's a great way to see the team and support Slapshot Charities."

Be the first fans to see the Royals' 2024-25 roster in action under both Head Coach and General Manager Jason Binkley and Assistant Coach Ryan Anderson before the home opener at Santander Arena on Saturday, October 26th at 7:00 p.m. against the Wheeling Nailers.

Become a Royals365 Member for the 2024-2025 season and learn about Season Memberships by calling 610-898-7825.

Preseason Rivalry Notes:

Entering the 2024-25 preseason, the Royals have faced the Thunder in 12 consecutive preseason games dating back to the 2017-18 preseason. The Royals post a 8-2-1-1 overall record across the 12 preseason contests with Adirondack. The Royals hold a 3-1-1-1 record against the Thunder in preseason games at Santander Arena and a 5-1 record in preseason games against the Thunder at Cool Insuring Arena.

In the 2023-24 preseason, the Royals split their two games with the Thunder. Reading fell in the preseason opener 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday, October 12th before taking the preseason finale at Cool Insuring Arena, 3-1, on Friday, October 13th. Forward Yvan Mongo tallied two goals in the preseason series for the Royals while forward Travis Broughman recorded a hat-trick in the preseason opener at Santander Arena as a member of the Thunder.

More about Slapshot Charities:

Slapshot Charities is the charitable arm of the Reading Royals which participates in numerous community service events annually benefiting many local charities and organizations. The organization provides the team with the opportunity to run fundraising, sponsorships, donations, raffles, auctions, charity events, and programs.

Moreover, Slapshot Charities has also assisted community organizations with their own fundraising efforts over the past two years by donations of Reading Royals merchandise, such as jerseys, and tickets.

Slapshot Charities continues to strive toward making a difference in the community. We continue to raise money for new charities as well as continue our commitment toward inspiring our community. The Reading Royals Organization will continue to expand its level of commitment.

2024-25 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

